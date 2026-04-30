SEBI launching PaRRVA May 4 to verify past performance claims
Business
SEBI is launching a new tool called PaRRVA on May 4, 2026, to help people trust what investment advisers and algorithmic trading providers say about their past performance.
The idea is simple: make sure the numbers in ads are actually legitimate, so investors don't get misled by flashy claims.
CARE Ratings to verify PaRRVA
CARE Ratings will handle the verification process, while NSE India will manage all the data.
Their pilot phase was launched on December 8, 2025.
SEBI's chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, says this move is all about giving investors reliable information and making it easier for everyone to make smart financial decisions.