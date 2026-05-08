SEBI mandates 30-day delay for investor education stock market data Business May 08, 2026

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out a new rule: starting July 1, 2026, stock market data meant for teaching will only be shared after a 30-day delay.

This update fixes a weird gap where exchanges got data after one day, but educators had to wait three months.

Now, exchanges and other market players can share data for investor education, but not for profit.