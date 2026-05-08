SEBI mandates 30-day delay for investor education stock market data
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out a new rule: starting July 1, 2026, stock market data meant for teaching will only be shared after a 30-day delay.
This update fixes a weird gap where exchanges got data after one day, but educators had to wait three months.
Now, exchanges and other market players can share data for investor education, but not for profit.
SEBI bars educators from advisory use
Educational groups can't use this delayed data to give advice or make predictions, even in videos or live streams.
The exception is the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), which still gets faster access for its simulation labs.
SEBI also wants tighter safeguards: think due diligence mechanisms, legal paperwork, and audit trails to help keep the system honest and stop misuse by shady platforms.