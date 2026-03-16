SEBI mandates local pricing for gold, silver ETFs
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just announced that from April 2026, mutual funds must value their gold and silver ETFs using spot prices from Indian stock exchanges, not the old London benchmarks with all those extra adjustments.
This move will help investors compare prices better
This move means more transparent and consistent pricing for investors.
Right now, different fund houses can show different values for the same gold or silver ETF because they tweak the numbers in their own way.
With everyone using local prices, it will be easier to compare options and trust what you see, especially helpful if you are looking at ETFs to diversify your investments.
SEBI's shift aims to reduce reliance on global markets
Indian gold prices often do not match global ones thanks to import duties, rupee swings, and seasonal demand.
By switching to domestic pricing, SEBI hopes to make things fairer for investors and less dependent on international markets.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India will roll out clear guidelines so everyone is on the same page.