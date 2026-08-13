SEBI may allow firms up to 5,000cr on SME platform

SEBI is shaking things up for small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs.

If the new rules go through, much larger companies (those worth up to ₹5,000 crore) could list on the SME platform.

Right now, only firms with post-issue paid-up capital of up to ₹25 crore can do that.

The goal is to bring more action back to SME listings, which have slowed down a lot lately.