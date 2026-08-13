SEBI may allow firms up to 5,000cr on SME platform
Business
SEBI is shaking things up for small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs.
If the new rules go through, much larger companies (those worth up to ₹5,000 crore) could list on the SME platform.
Right now, only firms with post-issue paid-up capital of up to ₹25 crore can do that.
The goal is to bring more action back to SME listings, which have slowed down a lot lately.
SEBI seeks 100cr SME cap
SEBI is considering raising the capital limit for SME listings from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore, making room for bigger players.
They also want to drop the minimum ₹2 lakh investment for retail buyers and make market-making agreements less strict.
These tweaks are meant to help revive SME IPOs, which fell from 267 in 2025 to just 80 in the first half of 2026.