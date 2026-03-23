SEBI may allow ₹1,000 investment in social impact funds Business Mar 23, 2026

SEBI is planning to drop the minimum investment by individual investors for Social Impact Funds (SIFs) that invest exclusively in securities of not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) registered or listed on the Social Stock Exchange, from ₹200,000 all the way down to just ₹1,000.

The idea? Make it much easier for regular people (not just big investors) to support causes like education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

This change also lines up SIF rules with those for Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments on the Social Stock Exchange.