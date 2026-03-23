SEBI may allow ₹1,000 investment in social impact funds
SEBI is planning to drop the minimum investment by individual investors for Social Impact Funds (SIFs) that invest exclusively in securities of not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) registered or listed on the Social Stock Exchange, from ₹200,000 all the way down to just ₹1,000.
The idea? Make it much easier for regular people (not just big investors) to support causes like education, healthcare, and livelihoods.
This change also lines up SIF rules with those for Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments on the Social Stock Exchange.
More relaxed rules for not-for-profits
If these proposals go through, you could start supporting social projects with a much smaller amount: no need to be rich or super-connected.
SEBI is also suggesting more relaxed rules for not-for-profits and making it simpler for projects to get funded on the Social Stock Exchange.
It's all about opening doors so more of us can put our money toward positive change, even if we're just starting small.