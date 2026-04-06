SEBI moves to revive open market buybacks to steady markets Business Apr 06, 2026

SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) is moving to revive open-market buybacks to help steady the stock markets during all this recent volatility.

By adding a reliable buyer, the move aims to slow down panic selling and keep things more stable.

Bhavesh Shah from Equirus Capital called it a very positive move, saying the timing of this is also immaculate, given the volatility in the market right now.