Next Article
SEBI mulls allowing Indian mutual funds to invest abroad
SEBI just proposed new rules that could let Indian mutual funds and retail investment schemes from IFSCs sign up as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
If this goes through, resident Indians could have a lot more ways to put their money into global markets.
SEBI seeks public feedback until August 29
These changes would make it simpler for Indian investors and mutual funds to access overseas opportunities—especially through IFSCs, which India hopes will become major financial hubs.
SEBI is inviting public feedback until August 29, 2025, so there's still a chance for your voice to shape how Indians invest worldwide.