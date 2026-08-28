SEBI mulls up to 50% SME IPO shares for institutions

SEBI is looking to shake up the rules for small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs, aiming to get more big investors on board.

Right now, SMEs with up to ₹100 crore in paid-up capital have it easier when listing, but SEBI's new plan would consider reserving up to 50% of the shares in these IPOs for institutional investors, with 35% for retail buyers and 15% for others.