SEBI, NSE launch CAS to replace VWAP for F&O stocks
Business
Starting August 3, 2026, SEBI and the NSE will roll out a new Closing Auction Session (CAS) for eligible Futures and Options (F and O) stocks.
Instead of using the old VWAP method, closing prices will now be set through an auction that brings together all buy and sell orders to find a fair final price.
The goal? More accurate closing rates that better reflect real market demand.
Equity trading hours revised for CAS
With CAS coming in, trading times are getting a tweak. Non-F and O stocks keep their usual 3:30pm close.
But for F and O stocks in the cash market, regular trading ends at 3:15pm then moves into the CAS until 3:35pm to lock in that single closing price.
Equity derivatives get a slight extension too. They'll now wrap up at 3:40pm to fit with the new auction process.