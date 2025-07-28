SEBI, NSE tackle financial scams with #SEBIvsSCAM campaign

Campaign urges people to check broker's legitimacy

This campaign isn't just another PSA—it's everywhere: TV, radio, social media, and even in-person events across cities and small towns.

Everything's in multiple languages so no one misses out.

Most importantly, it urges you to double-check if your broker is legit through official SEBI or NSE sites.

If something feels off or you get scammed, there's a clear way to report it online or by calling 1930.

It's all about making investing safer for everyone—especially first-timers who might be new to these risks.