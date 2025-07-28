SEBI, NSE tackle financial scams with #SEBIvsSCAM campaign
SEBI and NSE kicked off #SEBIvsSCAM—a campaign taking on the surge of digital scams in India's financial world.
From fake trading apps and deepfake advice videos to shady investment tips and pump-and-dump schemes, the goal is to help people spot these tricks before they get caught.
Campaign urges people to check broker's legitimacy
This campaign isn't just another PSA—it's everywhere: TV, radio, social media, and even in-person events across cities and small towns.
Everything's in multiple languages so no one misses out.
Most importantly, it urges you to double-check if your broker is legit through official SEBI or NSE sites.
If something feels off or you get scammed, there's a clear way to report it online or by calling 1930.
It's all about making investing safer for everyone—especially first-timers who might be new to these risks.