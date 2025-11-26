Next Article
SEBI opens doors for all grads to become investment advisers, research analysts
Business
SEBI just made it easier for anyone with a college degree—whether it's in law, engineering, or any other field—to become an Investment Adviser (IA) or Research Analyst (RA).
The catch? You still need to clear the NISM certification to show you know your finance basics.
New rules if you're growing big as an adviser
If you're an individual IA and your client list hits 300 or your fees cross ₹3 crore, SEBI now wants you to shift to a corporate setup.
You'll have three months to start the process and another three months to wrap it up, but you can keep signing new clients while making the switch.