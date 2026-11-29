SEBI orders volatility-based 6%, 8%, 10% margins for commodity derivatives
SEBI is shaking things up for anyone trading commodity derivatives: starting December 1, 2026, new rules will decide how much money traders need to set aside up front.
The margin you'll need depends on how wild the price swings are: it's 6% for low volatility, 8% for medium, and 10% for high.
So if you're dealing with commodity classified as low-volatility, your initial margin stays lower; riskier stuff means a bigger buffer.
Rules cover agri and non-agri commodities
These rules apply to all types of commodities, agri or non-agri, and focus on market volatility instead of what's being traded.
The idea is to make trading safer and more predictable by matching collateral requirements with real market risks.
For example, a ₹1 lakh trade in a low-volatility commodity would require ₹6,000 up front; high-volatility trades might need up to ₹10,000.
The minimum Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) is two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for high-volatility commodities.