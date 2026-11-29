SEBI is shaking things up for anyone trading commodity derivatives: starting December 1, 2026, new rules will decide how much money traders need to set aside up front.

The margin you'll need depends on how wild the price swings are: it's 6% for low volatility, 8% for medium, and 10% for high.

So if you're dealing with commodity classified as low-volatility, your initial margin stays lower; riskier stuff means a bigger buffer.