SEBI pauses MPS penalties for April to September 2026 deadlines
Business
SEBI just hit pause on penalties for listed companies that can't meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) rule, thanks to all the recent market chaos linked to West Asia tensions.
If your compliance deadline falls between April and September 2026, you've got some extra time to sort things out: no fines or freezes for now.
SEBI orders withdrawal of MPS penalties
Normally, firms need at least 25% of their shares held by the public or face penalties like fines and frozen promoter shares.
But with markets so unpredictable lately, SEBI is telling stock exchanges and depositories to withdraw any penal actions already initiated from April 1, 2026 onwards.
It's a welcome bit of breathing room for businesses trying to stay afloat in uncertain times.