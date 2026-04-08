SEBI pauses MPS penalties for April to September 2026 deadlines

SEBI orders withdrawal of MPS penalties

Normally, firms need at least 25% of their shares held by the public or face penalties like fines and frozen promoter shares.

But with markets so unpredictable lately, SEBI is telling stock exchanges and depositories to withdraw any penal actions already initiated from April 1, 2026 onwards.

It's a welcome bit of breathing room for businesses trying to stay afloat in uncertain times.