SEBI permits alternative investment fund managers to certify investor accreditation
Business
SEBI just made it easier for alternative investment fund (AIF) managers to approve who can invest.
Now, managers themselves can check and certify if someone qualifies as an accredited investor, either when they join or any time during the investment.
Three year accreditation and agency option
These accreditations will last three years and work across all managers belonging to the same corporate group, cutting down on paperwork and wait times.
While you can still get accredited through agencies like before, this new option gives both investors and managers more flexibility to keep things moving efficiently.