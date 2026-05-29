SEBI permits opt out in single holder mutual fund nominations
Business
SEBI just tweaked its mutual fund nomination rules after listening to industry feedback.
Starting September 2026, nomination stays the default for single-holder accounts; but now you can easily opt out, just submit a quick declaration online or offline.
The earlier plan to let you add up to 10 nominees has been dropped, so the cap remains at three.
Only nominee name and relationship required
Paperwork is lighter now: only your nominee's name and their relationship with you are required; other details are optional.
Plus, no more video-based opt-out steps.
If you have opted out of nomination, expect bi-annual reminders from your mutual fund RTA or depository about why having a nominee matters, making things smoother and safer for everyone.