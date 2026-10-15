SEBI plans Account Aggregator upgrade to improve securities information access
SEBI is planning a big upgrade to the Account Aggregator framework. The framework already provides securities market information, including demat and non-demat holdings, mutual funds, and stocks held across brokers.
SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey says this move is about making the availability and quality of relevant securities market information more accessible and useful for investors.
RBI adds deposits SEBI seeks insurance
This follows RBI's recent step to add bank deposit data, so now even more of your financial information can be viewed together.
SEBI's had written to the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), seeking the inclusion of insurance information, aiming for a truly all-in-one financial snapshot.
With 48 providers and 378 users already on board, these upgrades are designed to deliver meaningful benefits to investors.