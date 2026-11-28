SEBI plans India-made AI model for securities market
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering the development of a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) model for the securities market. The initiative would focus on maintaining data confidentiality, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at CNBC-Awaaz's Market Mahakumbh 2026 event. "Today, new models of artificial intelligence are being introduced, but the worry that our data will be confidential always persists," he explained.
AI aspirations
AI model to be part of digital public infrastructure
Pandey emphasized the need for an India-made AI model that would be part of the country's digital public infrastructure.
"We want such a model to be developed in India and to be a part of digital public infrastructure," he said.
This statement highlights SEBI's commitment to building technological solutions that are not only effective but also respect user privacy and data security.
Skill development
SEBI to launch training program for engineers
To support this initiative, SEBI is also looking to launch a training program for engineers working in securities operations.
The program will be conducted in association with Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).
It aims to equip these professionals with AI tools for analyzing alerts, sending automated responses, and enhancing cybersecurity measures in their day-to-day operations.