SEBI plans municipal bond reforms to boost transparency, retail participation

SEBI seeks ₹10,000 retail minimum

Municipalities could soon team up to issue bonds together through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), with extra safeguards like escrow accounts and state government support so investors feel secure.

SEBI also wants to lower the minimum investment, possibly as low as ₹10,000, with perks like discounts or higher interest rates to attract retail investors.

Public feedback on these reforms is open until June 3.