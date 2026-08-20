SEBI plans rules to lower upfront cash, attract foreign investors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is poised to introduce new rules to attract more global investors, after foreign investment in India's stock market dropped to levels not seen since 2009.
The plan? Lower the cash needed up front for trading and make it easier to invest long-term, potentially cutting capital requirements by up to 20%.
SEBI wants these changes in place within nine months, working closely with industry folks so things go smoothly.
Indian stocks lost $50 billion
Over $50 billion has left Indian stocks since late 2024, shrinking India's influence in global indexes like MSCI.
With these reforms, SEBI hopes to make investing here more appealing by opening up new ways to trade and aligning with markets like China and South Korea.
The goal: bring back international investors and boost India's standing on the world stage.