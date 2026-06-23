SEBI plans to allow retail investors direct market access

SEBI seeks comments on DMA changes

This move could give retail investors more freedom and cut down on relying on brokers.

SEBI also wants to open up DMA for commodity derivatives, dropping restrictions on foreign portfolio investors and making the market more accessible.

Plus, they are proposing stronger tech rules like mandatory two-factor authentication and improved cybersecurity.

If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI is taking public comments until July 13, 2026.