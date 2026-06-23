SEBI plans to allow retail investors direct market access
SEBI is planning to let regular investors use Direct Market Access (DMA), a feature that has been exclusive to big institutions until now.
DMA means you can place your trades directly into the stock exchange system (no dealer middleman needed).
The idea is part of SEBI's push to simplify rules, and it comes with built-in safety checks so things stay secure.
SEBI seeks comments on DMA changes
This move could give retail investors more freedom and cut down on relying on brokers.
SEBI also wants to open up DMA for commodity derivatives, dropping restrictions on foreign portfolio investors and making the market more accessible.
Plus, they are proposing stronger tech rules like mandatory two-factor authentication and improved cybersecurity.
If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI is taking public comments until July 13, 2026.