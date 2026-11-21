SEBI plans to let platforms trade retail bonds using RFQ
SEBI is looking to let online platforms trade bonds directly for regular investors, aiming to make buying and selling bonds simple.
This would use the current request for quote, or RFQ, system, which already helps people get fair prices and more transparency.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared these plans at the CII-DFS Financing Summit on Friday.
SEBI weighs AI, corporate bond framework
SEBI also has its eye on using AI to spot risks early and keep things fair, like checking ads or compliance reports for warning signs.
Plus, they're weighing a new framework to help boost trading in corporate bonds. The goal? Make the bond market more liquid and give investors better ways to manage risk.