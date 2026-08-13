SEBI plans to raise SME listing cap to ₹4,000cr
SEBI is shaking things up for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by planning to raise the listing cap from ₹500 crore to a much bigger ₹4,000 crore.
The goal? Make it easier for more companies to get listed, attract new investors, and cut down on costs, so businesses don't have to jump through as many hoops.
SEBI floats ₹100cr paid-up, listing rollbacks
There's talk of increasing the minimum paid-up capital needed for SME listings from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore.
This means bigger companies can choose between SME platforms or the mainboard.
SEBI might also drop the minimum trade size rule (currently ₹2 lakh), making it simpler for smaller investors to join in.
Plus, removing mandatory market-making and IPO underwriting could help lower expenses even further.
A consultation paper with these proposals will be out soon so people can share their thoughts.