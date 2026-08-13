SEBI plans to raise SME listing cap to ₹4,000cr

There's talk of increasing the minimum paid-up capital needed for SME listings from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore.

This means bigger companies can choose between SME platforms or the mainboard.

SEBI might also drop the minimum trade size rule (currently ₹2 lakh), making it simpler for smaller investors to join in.

Plus, removing mandatory market-making and IPO underwriting could help lower expenses even further.

A consultation paper with these proposals will be out soon so people can share their thoughts.