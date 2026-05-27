SEBI plans tokenization reforms to expand India's corporate bond market
Business
SEBI is planning new reforms to shake up India's corporate bond market.
The goal? To help companies find funding beyond banks and make investing in bonds simpler for everyone.
Highlights include digitizing bonds through tokenization and relaxing rules for debt-only issuances.
Broker entry and retail bond access
Tokenized bonds mean faster settlements, more transparency, and the option to trade smaller chunks, so it's less intimidating for newcomers.
SEBI also plans to lower entry barriers for debt brokers, hoping to bring in fresh talent and boost activity.
Plus, they're working on bond ETFs and derivatives so retail investors can get involved more easily; right now, less than 1% of households invest in these markets.