SEBI proposes accredited investor overhaul to ease private market access
SEBI is proposing a revamp of its accredited investor framework to help accredited investors, including foreign investors and people residing outside India, get into high-risk investments more easily.
If you meet certain financial benchmarks, like having enough net worth or income, you could soon have smoother access to India's private markets and investment funds.
SEBI proposes widening accreditation categories
SEBI proposed changes that would expand who counts as an accredited investor by including portfolio managers and specialized investment funds alongside alternative investment funds (AIFs).
Fund managers will now check your status during onboarding, so there's no need for outside certification. Plus, if you hold over ₹5 crore in securities (or ₹20 crore for companies), you qualify automatically.
People residing outside India also get accredited investor status without extra paperwork, making it simpler for them to join the action.