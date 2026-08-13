SEBI proposes accredited investor overhaul to ease private market access

SEBI proposed changes that would expand who counts as an accredited investor by including portfolio managers and specialized investment funds alongside alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Fund managers will now check your status during onboarding, so there's no need for outside certification. Plus, if you hold over ₹5 crore in securities (or ₹20 crore for companies), you qualify automatically.

People residing outside India also get accredited investor status without extra paperwork, making it simpler for them to join the action.