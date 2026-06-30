SEBI proposes AIF rules requiring related party fee disclosures Business Jun 30, 2026

SEBI is shaking up the rules for alternative investment funds (AIFs) to make things more transparent and protect investors from hidden fees or conflicts.

If these changes go through, AIFs will have to clearly disclose any fees paid to related parties and report investments involving those connections right in their offering documents.

SEBI is also asking for public feedback on these proposals until July 21.