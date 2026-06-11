SEBI proposes aligning closing prices of stocks on multiple exchanges
SEBI is looking to fix the confusing price differences for stocks listed on multiple exchanges.
Right now, each exchange uses its own closing price, which can lead to weird gaps if a stock trades on one platform but sits idle on another.
The new plan aims to smooth things out so prices match up better everywhere.
Inactive exchanges adopt highest-volume exchange price
If a stock isn't traded on an exchange, that exchange will use the closing price from wherever the stock was actually traded.
If it's active on several exchanges but not all, the inactive exchange uses the closing price from the exchange with the highest trading volume.
For stocks that are either traded everywhere or nowhere at all, each exchange keeps using its own closing price.
SEBI consultation ends July 2 2026
This move especially targets those illiquid stocks where big price gaps happen because only one exchange sees action while others stay quiet.
SEBI also wants exchanges to share data so these changes roll out smoothly.
If you've got thoughts on this proposal, public feedback is open until July 2, 2026.