SEBI to let NRIs complete investment KYC digitally from abroad
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking to simplify the process of investing in Indian financial markets for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The regulator has proposed a new system that would allow eligible NRIs and other foreign investors to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) process online from their country of residence. This move could significantly speed up the account-opening process for those living abroad.
Process overhaul
Current KYC process is tedious
Currently, the KYC process for NRIs and OCIs involves physical documentation and sometimes even a trip to India.
This can make opening an investment account from places like Dubai, Singapore, London, or the US quite tedious.
The proposed changes by SEBI seek to eliminate this hassle by allowing eligible investors to complete their KYC digitally from their country of residence.
Industry response
Proposed changes by SEBI
SEBI's August 14 consultation paper proposes changes specifically for individual people living outside India. This includes NRIs, OCIs, and certain foreign nationals in FATF-compliant countries.
Sharad Chand, Business Head - Wealth Management at Alankit Limited, welcomed the proposal as a solution to a practical problem rather than an investment one.
He said that while deciding to invest in India may be easy for those sitting abroad, getting through account-opening and KYC processes has always been difficult.
Proposal details
Proposed system to eliminate need for India visit
The proposed system by SEBI would allow eligible investors to complete the KYC process digitally from their country of residence.
This would eliminate the need for them to visit India just for account-opening formalities.
Currently, the digital onboarding process is complicated as intermediaries have to capture an investor's location in India.
The proposed change seeks to remove this hurdle for eligible overseas investors.
Investment impact
'Fully digital system could speed up account openings'
Chand said the proposed changes could convert investment interest into actual investments.
He noted that an NRI interested in Indian equities or mutual funds might abandon the process due to documentation and verification requirements.
A fully digital system, he argued, could bring account-opening times closer to what many investors expect from online financial services.
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also echoed this sentiment, saying a process that takes weeks or even months could possibly be completed within days with these changes.
Investment forecast
Experts caution against expecting immediate influx of foreign investment
While experts agree that the proposed changes could lead to an increase in NRI investments, they also caution against expecting a sudden influx of money.
Other factors such as tax rules, foreign exchange regulations, investment limits, banking arrangements, and Indian market performance also play a crucial role in determining whether an NRI invests in India.
Chand said the proposed reform should be seen as a long-term step toward easing investment rather than an immediate measure to boost foreign capital inflows.