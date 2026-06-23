SEBI proposes direct market access for retail investors

Proposal details

Expanded access to commodity derivatives

Along with the retail access, SEBI has also proposed expanding DMA in the commodity derivatives segment by removing the reference to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). This would allow all eligible investors to use this facility. The regulator has also suggested removing the requirement for investment managers placing DMA orders on behalf of clients to be registered with SEBI. However, it has retained that clients remain contractually responsible for their appointed managers' actions.