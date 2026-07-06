SEBI proposes easing short selling to double borrowable NSE stocks

SEBI may relax borrowing rules

SEBI might lower the minimum trading requirement from ₹100 crore a month, plus reduce collateral requirements (currently up to 130%), potentially nearer the 100% level common in the US and European markets.

If this goes through, more stocks will be available for borrowing, giving institutional investors better tools to manage risk and letting regular investors earn by lending their shares.

SEBI hopes this will move more action into the cash market (which is safer and more transparent) instead of risky derivatives where most retail traders lose money.