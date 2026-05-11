SEBI proposes GARUDA to speed AIF launches in India

SEBI proposes self-filing for accredited AIFs

SEBI also wants to make life easier for accredited-investor-only schemes and angel funds by dropping the need for merchant bankers when filing documents.

Fund managers could soon file directly with a simple undertaking and get started right away.

accredited investors, now more than 2,700 strong, make up about 30% of all AIF investments.

If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI is open to public comments until June 1.