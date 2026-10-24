SEBI proposes India's stockbroker rules scaled by size and technology
Business
SEBI recently dropped some big proposals to make India's financial markets safer and more accessible.
It is planning new rules for stockbrokers, where compliance will depend on each broker's size, client base, and technology use, so smaller players will not be stuck with the same rules as the giants.
SEBI plans tokenized corporate-bonds AI sandbox
SEBI also wants to introduce tokenized corporate bonds, making it easier (and faster) for people to trade bonds beyond just stocks.
There is a plan for an "AI sandbox" too, a safe space for testing out new financial technology without risking market stability.
All these moves aim to boost market participation and cut settlement risks while making things smoother for everyone involved.