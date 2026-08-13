SEBI proposes investment managers determine accredited investor status at onboarding
SEBI is shaking up how accredited investors are recognized, aiming to simplify the process and get more people on board.
SEBI has proposed allowing investment managers to determine and record an investor's accredited status as part of the onboarding process, alongside the existing accreditation agency-based framework, making things quicker and less complicated.
SEBI sets ₹5cr and ₹20cr thresholds
If you have ₹5 crore in securities market assets (or ₹20 crore if you're a body corporate), you could qualify as an accredited investor.
SEBI hopes this move will expand the pool from 96,000 to about 3.7 lakh people.
The update also includes overseas securities market investments, and SEBI has proposed extending deemed accredited investor status to all persons resident outside India (PROIs), including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
SEBI proposes safeguards, bans self certification
To keep the process trustworthy, SEBI has proposed safeguards like strict record-keeping, independent oversight, and clear accountability, so no shortcuts or self-certification allowed.