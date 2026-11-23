SEBI proposes lowering public interest director age limit to 70
SEBI is looking to shake up how India's stock exchanges and depositories are run.
The regulator just proposed lowering the age limit for public interest directors from 75 to 70, and cutting their maximum terms from three down to two (each lasting three years).
It's all about keeping leadership fresh and avoiding anyone getting too comfy in power.
SEBI caps managing directors 8/12 years
There's also a new cap on managing directors: eight years at one institution, or 12 years total if they move around.
SEBI wants fewer overlapping directorships and less chance for conflicts of interest.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, SEBI is open to feedback until December 11, 2026.