SEBI proposes MF-PMS to expand access to professionally managed funds
SEBI has proposed a new Mutual Fund PMS (MF-PMS) category, letting people invest in mutual funds, ETFs, and similar funds through professional managers, no direct stock picking needed.
The big idea is to make expert portfolio management more accessible and less intimidating for everyone.
SEBI proposal cuts minimum to ₹25L
The minimum investment would drop from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh under the proposal, so more people can get started.
Setting up an MF-PMS business would also get easier with the net worth requirement proposed to be cut to ₹2 crore.
Fees would be capped at 2.5% of assets managed, plus there's proposed flexibility for performance-based charges.
If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI wants public feedback until August 13, 2026, so your voice can help shape how this works!