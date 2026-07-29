SEBI proposes MF-PMS to expand access to professionally managed funds

The minimum investment would drop from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh under the proposal, so more people can get started.

Setting up an MF-PMS business would also get easier with the net worth requirement proposed to be cut to ₹2 crore.

Fees would be capped at 2.5% of assets managed, plus there's proposed flexibility for performance-based charges.

If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI wants public feedback until August 13, 2026, so your voice can help shape how this works!