SEBI proposes moving ODR to stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations
SEBI is looking to shift its online dispute resolution (ODR) system over to market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), think stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations.
The goal? Make it easier and faster for investors to get their complaints sorted, with better oversight.
Public feedback on this move is open until August 13.
MIIs would handle arbitration and conciliation
If approved, MIIs will handle online conciliation and arbitration, including picking who mediates disputes.
Parties can choose their arbitrator from an official panel or let a centralized process decide.
SEBI also plans to link its SCORES complaint portal with the new setup, meaning complaints could get resolved 21 calendar days quicker.
Plus, there are added protections for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) investors and possible interim relief during arbitration cases.