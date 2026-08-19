SEBI proposes online KYC letting NRIs OCBs open accounts abroad

If this goes through, signing up could take days instead of weeks or months.

As Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath put it, "This is huge because NRIs tend to have large amounts of capital to invest and are a highly durable source of inflows into Indian markets."

Experts are calling it a big step for NRI investors but say more reforms are needed after onboarding.

For now, SEBI's plan is still in the consultation stage, so stay tuned!