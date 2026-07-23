SEBI proposes PMS access to unlisted and overseas securities
Business
SEBI just dropped a proposal that could let Portfolio Management Services (PMS) invest in things like unlisted companies and overseas stocks or bonds, not just the usual stuff.
The idea is to give portfolio managers more freedom to mix up where your money goes, making it easier for them to build diverse portfolios.
SEBI suggests 10% unlisted debt cap
With high-net-worth investors looking for more personalized options, SEBI says it's time for an update, especially since PMS assets have jumped from ₹18.07 trillion in 2019 to over ₹42 trillion this year.
To keep things safe, though, they're suggesting a cap: only 10% of your portfolio can go into unlisted debt.