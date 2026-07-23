SEBI proposes PMS rule changes to allow overseas investments
Business
SEBI is shaking up the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) rules, aiming to make investing easier and more flexible for PMS clients.
The new proposals would let PMS providers put your money into foreign stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, something that wasn't allowed before.
SEBI: PMS consent, FEMA-LRS, ₹25L MF
Foreign investments will need your clear consent and must follow FEMA and RBI's LRS limits.
There is also a new mutual fund-only PMS option with a lower ₹25 lakh entry point and relaxed requirements for providers.