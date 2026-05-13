SEBI proposes refinancing and minimum face values for municipal bonds

SEBI suggests ₹10,000 and ₹100,000 lots

SEBI suggests making bonds available in chunks of ₹10,000 or ₹100,000, so buying and trading gets simpler.

Issuers might soon offer better interest rates or discounts to retail investors, women, and senior citizens, making it more attractive for everyday folks.

These moves echo incentives announced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and are meant to spark real growth in the market.