SEBI proposes salary deductions and unit commissions for mutual funds Business May 28, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking to shake up the rules for mutual fund investments.

Right now, you can only pay from your own bank account, but the new proposal would let employers deduct money straight from your salary (if you opt in), allow commissions to be paid in mutual fund units, and even enable donations through funds.

It's all about making things smoother and more flexible.