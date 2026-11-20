SEBI proposes scrapping FPI backer disclosure rule to attract investors
SEBI, India's market regulator, wants to scrap a rule that forces foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reveal their backers if their investments cross certain limits.
Right now, these requirements are seen as complicated and out of step with how things work globally, making India less appealing for international funds.
FPIs pulled out over ₹5.61 trillion
Because of these strict rules, FPIs have pulled out more than ₹5.61 trillion from Indian equities between October 2024 and October 2026, which hasn't helped the rupee either.
SEBI hopes that easing up will attract more global money and simplify things for investors.
They're open to public feedback on this proposal until December 11.