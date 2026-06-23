SEBI proposes single advertising code for brokers, mutual funds, advisers

SEBI requires 24 hours ad reporting

Under the new code, celebrities can promote SEBI-regulated firms (like brokerages or fund houses) if they get approval first, but they still can't hype up specific products or services.

Also, instead of waiting for pre-approval on every ad, companies just need to report their ads within 24 hours after posting.

The goal? More transparency and less hassle for smaller firms. Ads mentioning ratings or rankings will have to explain how those numbers were calculated and include clear disclaimers.