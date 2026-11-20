SEBI proposes term limits, age caps for India's financial leaders
SEBI is shaking things up for India's financial market institutions by proposing new rules to keep leadership fresh.
If these changes go through, managing directors could only serve up to eight years at one institution, and public interest directors would see their age cap drop from 75 to 70, with a maximum of two three-year terms.
SEBI proposes directorship and committee limits
SEBI also plans to tighten rules around holding multiple directorships: these restrictions would now apply to associates too.
Plus, public interest directors could only sit on four statutory committees instead of five.
Current leaders can finish out their terms (up to 15 years total), and SEBI is inviting feedback on these ideas until December 11, 2026.