SEBI weighs reforms to stockbroking, IPO, and research analyst norms

Regulatory approach

SEBI's approach toward regulation and market growth

Pandey said SEBI's approach remains focused on "optimum regulation" that protects investors, preserves market integrity, and enables market growth while keeping access and compliance processes efficient. He noted that India's market capitalization has risen from 69% of GDP a decade ago to around 128% currently. Mutual fund assets have expanded from ₹12 trillion to over ₹80 trillion, with the number of securities market investors reaching around 145 million at a growth rate of over 20% annually.