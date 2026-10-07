SEBI raises annual ISIN limit for companies to 17
Business
SEBI has made some quick changes to how companies handle debt instruments.
Now, firms can use up to 17 ISINs (that's a kind of ID for each debt security) per year instead of 14, making it easier for them to spread out repayments and avoid bunching up their dues.
Private-placement issuers can skip merchant banker
The new rules also let issuers of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares issued through private placement at a face value of ₹10,000 skip hiring a merchant banker if they meet basic checks like being registered, following past rules, and securing their debts with clear assets.
SEBI hopes these updates will help companies, especially nonbank financial firms, better manage cash flow and prevent debt repayments from bunching up.