SEBI raises SME listing market cap from ₹500cr to ₹4000cr

SEBI wants to ditch the ₹2 lakh minimum trade size so smaller investors can get in on SME IPOs.

Plus, companies with paid-up capital up to ₹100 crore (up from ₹25 crore) could qualify.

Firms valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore can choose between SME or mainboard platforms.

SEBI might also drop costly requirements like mandatory underwriting and continuous buy-sell quotes, making listings cheaper and more accessible.

With nearly 100 SME IPOs already this year (down from 267 last year), these changes are expected to boost activity soon.