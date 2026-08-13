SEBI raises SME listing market cap from ₹500cr to ₹4000cr
SEBI is shaking up the rules for small and medium enterprises (SME) listings, aiming to make it easier for smaller companies to go public and for more people to invest.
The big move? Raising the market cap limit from ₹500 crore to ₹4,000 crore, which could open doors for more smaller companies.
SEBI proposes multiple SME listing relaxations
SEBI wants to ditch the ₹2 lakh minimum trade size so smaller investors can get in on SME IPOs.
Plus, companies with paid-up capital up to ₹100 crore (up from ₹25 crore) could qualify.
Firms valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore can choose between SME or mainboard platforms.
SEBI might also drop costly requirements like mandatory underwriting and continuous buy-sell quotes, making listings cheaper and more accessible.
With nearly 100 SME IPOs already this year (down from 267 last year), these changes are expected to boost activity soon.