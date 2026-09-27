SEBI receives 9 IPO filings as Trans ACNR files confidentially
Nine companies, including Trans ACNR Solutions, Maharashtra Oil Extractions, and Jagatjit Agri Engineering, just filed for IPOs with SEBI between September 21 and 26.
They're hoping to raise money to expand their businesses, pay off debts, and cover other expenses.
Interestingly, Trans ACNR chose a confidential route for its filing.
Fresh issue and OFS sizes revealed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions is planning a ₹370 crore fresh issue plus selling 2.14 crore shares.
Jagatjit Agri Engineering wants to raise ₹300 crore and is offering 31 lakh shares for sale.
Jai Parvati Forge is aiming for ₹300 crore too, with an OFS of 90 lakh shares.
Other companies jumping in include Koolking Industries India, SG Encon, Mount Everest Breweries, Sai Infinium, and Ultravibrant Integrated Energy, showing how more Indian firms are looking at IPOs as a way to fuel their growth plans.