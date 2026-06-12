SEBI reforms to ensure fair entry and exit for companies

SEBI introduces fixed-price delisting option

In 2024, SEBI rolled out a fixed-price delisting option, so shareholders now know exactly what they'll get if a company leaves the exchange.

This is simpler than the old system and aims to make things clearer for investors.

SEBI has also made moves like faster trade settlements and easier foreign investor sign-ups.

Plus, they're reviewing rules for startup listings after realizing current requirements are too strict and not working well for new-age businesses.