SEBI reforms to ensure fair entry and exit for companies
SEBI, India's market regulator, is shaking up its rules to help companies exit the stock market more smoothly and keep things fair for everyone.
At a summit on Friday, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the importance of "fair entry and fair exit" so that businesses have flexibility in a healthy capital market.
SEBI introduces fixed-price delisting option
In 2024, SEBI rolled out a fixed-price delisting option, so shareholders now know exactly what they'll get if a company leaves the exchange.
This is simpler than the old system and aims to make things clearer for investors.
SEBI has also made moves like faster trade settlements and easier foreign investor sign-ups.
Plus, they're reviewing rules for startup listings after realizing current requirements are too strict and not working well for new-age businesses.