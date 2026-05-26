SEBI reviews listed debt disclosures to match equity norms
SEBI is reviewing whether listed debt securities should have disclosure requirements similar to listed equities, just like they do for stocks.
The goal? More transparency and better protection for investors in the corporate debt market, which is not as developed as the stock market right now.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey summed it up: SEBI is reviewing whether listed debt should have disclosure norms similar to listed equity to enhance transparency and investor protection in debt markets, Pandey said.
SEBI explores corporate bonds tokenization pilot
This push is part of a bigger effort to make India's corporate debt market stronger and more inviting.
SEBI is also exploring a pilot project to tokenize corporate bonds, meaning bonds will be turned into digital tokens on a shared ledger.
This could make trading faster, cheaper, and way more efficient, with near-instant settlements.
If all goes well, the tokenization project could roll out in six to nine months.