SEBI reviews listed debt disclosures to match equity norms Business May 26, 2026

SEBI is reviewing whether listed debt securities should have disclosure requirements similar to listed equities, just like they do for stocks.

The goal? More transparency and better protection for investors in the corporate debt market, which is not as developed as the stock market right now.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey summed it up: SEBI is reviewing whether listed debt should have disclosure norms similar to listed equity to enhance transparency and investor protection in debt markets, Pandey said.