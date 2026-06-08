SEBI reviews reforms to simplify and modernize India's markets

SEBI examines brokers IPOs funds FPIs

SEBI is reviewing stockbroker net-worth requirements so capital requirements better reflect operational scale and risk.

SEBI is examining improvements in price discovery through the pre-open call auction mechanism for IPOs and relisted securities.

SEBI is proposing a more practical framework for mutual funds to use intraday borrowing to manage temporary liquidity mismatches.

SEBI also wants to boost corporate bond trading and streamline onboarding for FPIs, making it easier for global investors to join in.